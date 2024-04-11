Fallout is already 'better than The Last Of Us' say viewers

The new Fallout series on Prime Video has just dropped and some fans are already saying it's the best adaptation of a video game ever, even better than the widely critically-acclaimed The Last Of Us.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that sees players trying to navigate the US following a nuclear war.



Ahead of the war, fallout shelters known as 'Vaults' were made so people could be safe in its event.

Some of those who didn't manage to get into the vault survived but turned into 'ghouls' because of the radiation and roam the wasteland.

'Deathclaws', which were biological weapons, feature alongside different suits of what look like robot armour.

In more recent games, players venture out into this world to find loved ones or get revenge on someone while also helping out others and surviving against different enemy types.

The popular video game franchise has recently been made into a TV series which dropped on Prime Video on April 11.

It was announced back in July 2020, the pilot episode was directed in January 2022 and filming was complete in March 2023.

Some fans say Fallout is even better than The Last Of Us Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins have been cast in lead roles as an inexperienced vault dweller venturing to the surface and a ghoul mercenary.



The series has only just dropped in its entirety but those who have already seen it all, or even watched the first few episodes, say it's even better than the hit HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us.

