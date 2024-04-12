Fallout 4 finally gets long-awaited update after initial series success

The developer behind the most recent entries in the Fallout video game series has released details of an update fans have been clamouring for.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that sees players trying to navigate the US following a nuclear war.

The popular franchise has recently been made into a TV series which dropped on Prime Video on April 11.

Those who have already seen it all, or even watched the first few episodes, say it's even better than the hit HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us.

And following the series' initial success, developer Bethesda has confirmed Fallout 4, the most recent numbered entry, is getting a next-gen update on April 25.

Fallout 4 came out in 2015 and is set in a post-apocalyptic America that encompasses the city of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region known as "The Commonwealth".

It got good review ratings when it released and won a number of awards, including the 2015 Game Critic award for "Best in Show", the 2015 DICE award for "Game of the Year" and the 2016 BAFTA for "Best Game".



And now Fallout 4 is getting a free next-gen update.

An update on Bethesda's website says: "This free update includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, performance mode and quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes."

It will include 60 fps and better resolutions.

Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes.

There's also a free update for PC players too.

"Experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates," says Bethesda.

"Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes."

New items and content will be available for players in the update too.

In Fallout, ahead of the war, fallout shelters known as 'Vaults' were made so people could be safe in its event.

Some of those who didn't manage to get into the vault survived but turned into 'ghouls' because of the radiation and roam the wasteland.

'Deathclaws', which were biological weapons, feature alongside different suits of what look like robot armour.

In more recent games, players venture out into this world to find loved ones or get revenge on someone while also helping out others and surviving against different enemy types.

