Bioshock series creator laments games as 'basically a very, very long corridor'

The creator of Bioshock has surprisingly lamented hit games in the series as "very, very long corridors" when speaking about his upcoming title Judas.

Ken Levine was the creative lead at studio Irrational Games which developed the Bioshock series, published by 2K, but he eventually scaled the studio down and rebranded it as Ghost Story Games.

The Bioshock series remains incredibly popular with three main entries in Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite; the first game won Game of the Year at the 2007 Spike Video Game Awards (VGA).

But Levine, who is now creative director and co-founder at Ghost Story Games working on a new title called Judas, made the surprising admission about games in the Bioshock series in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

Bioshock Infinite is one of the games Ken Levine described as "basically a corridor" / Irrational Games & 2K

He said: "Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite, if you look at them from a development standpoint - and this may be a bit alienating to some readers - but they're basically a corridor.

"A very, very long corridor with a bunch of trigger points that make story elements happen.

"Judas is made very, very differently and that makes it much more hopefully reflective of players agency, but also much, much harder to make."

