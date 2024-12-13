Everything we know about Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest game in the Mafia series from studio 2K, and a huge new update on it dropped at The Game Awards 2024.

Mafia is a series of open action-adventure games set in fictional versions of real cities where players become involved with the Mafia in one way or another, either rising through the ranks or aiming to take it down after being wronged.



2K will publish the game and it will be developed by studio Hangar 13. 2K is owned by Take-Two, the same company that also has Rockstar Games in its portfolio.

This is everything we know so far about Mafia: The Old Country.

What has been announced so far about Mafia: The Old Country?

At Gamescom in August, a teaser trailer featured character narration that hinted the game will focus on a player rising through the ranks of the Mafia as the dialogue said: "This thing of ours, it's a brotherhood. Treachery and deceit do not exist among us. Do you wish to commit yourself, your life, to this family?"

The initiation trailer at The Game Awards confirmed that and revealed a character committing himself to the mafia along with glimpses of action and what he'll have to do after being accepted into it.

The game's bio said: "Uncover the origins of organised crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

"Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for."

Mafia: The Old Country will be set in San Celeste, a fictional version of Sicily that was seen in Mafia 2. This game is a prequel to the first one.

What Mafia: The Old Country leaks have there been?

Insider Gaming reported an advertisement trailer leaked online hours before the initiation trailer and it showed gameplay, cinematics and narrowed down the game's release date.

If you wish to view part of the leaked trailer, you can do so here. The uploader told Insider Gaming the trailer has been uploaded to YouTube as an ad.

What is the release date for Mafia: The Old Country?

The game will release in Summer 2025.

What will I be able to play Mafia: The Old Country on?

It has been confirmed the game will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

