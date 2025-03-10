Bioshock artist reveals what Big Daddy looks like without helmet - it's terrifying

Bioshock fans will know exactly how terrifying Big Daddies are - they are intimidating figures in bulky diving suits with glowing portholes for faces who attack at even the slightest hint of threat to their Little Sisters.

Players have to choose whether or not to save or kill and harvest the Little Sisters they protect as they have a vital in-game resource called ADAM.

It's an incredibly morally questionable choice as they are young, vulnerable children who have been exploited to collect ADAM from corpses dead in the world of Rapture.

Bleak, right? It doesn't stop there.

Big Daddies are converted humans who go through an irreversible procedure which grafts their skin and organs directly to the inside of their suit.

Pretty grisly. Well, imagine what they actually look like underneath that.

Fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately) you don't have to anymore as an artist imagined what they would look like.

A word of caution - it is pretty terrifying...

Andy Kelly, PR manager at Devolver Digital who was formerly a journalist for PC Gamer with work in BBC News, Vice and Kotaku, posted an image on X / Twitter and said: "Good morning to everyone except the Bioshock concept artist who drew this image of a Big Daddy without a helmet."

I did warn you.

The Bioshock Fan Wiki attributes the image to former Irrational Games senior concept artist Robb Waters, reports GamesRadar.

Bioshock and Bioshock 2 have Big Daddies in them however Bioshock Infinite does not.



Bioshock 4 was announced way back in December 2019 and is understood to still be in development but little else has been shared about it since.



