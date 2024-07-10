A report claims Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass "later this month".

InsiderGaming reports that finally months after Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which publishes the Call of Duty games, a title from the series will be coming to its subscription service.

Not only that, after rumours of older Call of Duty titles being added circled, it now seems the first one will be the latest one to hit Game Pass.

InsiderGaming said the announcement could be made any time from now and it's believed the original plan was to announce this along with the updated pricing for Xbox Game Pass.

When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III be on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox is understood to be poised to announce Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass at any moment.

If it is imminent, it's likely to match InsiderGaming's report that says the game will be available by the end of July.

How much has Xbox Game Pass gone up by?

This is where things get a little confusing.

Xbox Game Pass for Console will not be available for new members anymore but those who are already subscribed to this will still be able to access its benefits like Day One releases.

Instead new members will have Xbox Game Pass Standard for $15 per month - but this will not include perks such as Day One releases, access to EA Play, Game Pass for PC and cloud gaming.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will stay the same but will go up to $20 per month.

This is where Modern Warfare III and Game Pass price changes cross over - those already on Xbox Game Pass for Console will be able to play it but any new members will have to subscribe to the most expensive tier of Ultimate to access it this way.

Xbox Game Pass Core is getting a price rise too, from $60 per year to $75 but the monthly price will still be $10.

PC Game Pass will increase from $10 per month to $12 but will still have Day One releases.

These price changes come into effect from September 12.

