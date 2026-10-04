Pearl Abyss recently shared an update to confirm Crimson Desert DLC Charting the Unknown would be delayed - and gamers have been throwing their support behind developers.

A release said: "We have determined that we need additional development time to deliver a more polished and stable gameplay experience.

"Therefore, we have decided to move the DLC's release by 2 weeks to 29 October.

"We know many of you have been looking forward to returning to the game and we sincerely apologise for the longer wait. We will use the additional time to further refine the content and do our utmost to deliver the best experience we can."

Developers have been working tirelessly to continue updating the game post-launch since its release in March, delivering consistent content and quality-of-life updates and even releasing an Enhanced Edition of the game.

PC Gamer penned an article about the delay which said "please join me in wishing the devs a fond 'take your time, please drink some water'" which was reposted in the Gaming Subreddit.

And gamers have thrown their backing behind the developers.

One said: "The devs post launch support for Crimson Desert is a S+."

A second commented: "Given that they have been putting out near weekly patches for the game (admittedly a lot of it was stuff that should have been there at launch), two weeks or even two months is reasonable."

"Gives me more time to play DD2 Dark Arisen before CD devours the rest of my year like the time vampire it is," declared a third.

A fourth added: "These guys should push it back to next year. Really polish it out."

"I love this game so much," declared a fifth. "Bought it on launch and have been so fascinated with the various systems and game loop the story remains half finished. It's just endless entertaining for me."

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