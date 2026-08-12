Zelda 40th anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro controller images 'leaked'

Leaked images circulating on social media appear to show limited edition versions of a Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro controller to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Zelda.

Nintendo has released a number of different limited editions of its consoles over the years, including the Pikachu Nintendo 64, a The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3DS XL and loads of original Switch ones, including Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Insider Shpeshal Nick has said on a number of different occasions a Zelda-themed Switch 2 console would be Nintendo's first limited edition version of the console.

Now, images are circulating online of what appears to be that limited edition console and Pro controller too.

The images seem to show the packaging for the Zelda-themed Switch 2 console and Pro controller. The dock appears to have a black and gold colour scheme with the Triforce symbol front and centre. The accompanying Joy-Cons to the Switch 2 appear to be different shades of green.

The Pro controller appears to range all of these colours, going from black on the left side of it, through dark green in the middle and then finishing with light green on the right. There also seems to be a Triforce symbol in the middle of this too.

Limited edition Zelda versions of a Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro controller have not been officially confirmed.

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