Crimson Desert DLC confirmed plus surprising changes to game's story

Crimson Desert is getting new DLC and surprising tweaks to the game's story will be made, developer Pearl Abyss has confirmed.



In a release, the studio said: "We are hard at work on an upcoming DLC for Crimson Desert and while we cannot share the details just yet, we are preparing it as a meaningful addition to your journey. We will share more details in the future, so stay tuned."

Pearl Abyss also revealed some of the changes players can expect to Crimson Desert over the next few months, including that developers are "working to refine and improve the coherence of key scenes" to make the story "more engaging".

"We hope these improvements will offer something new even for those who have already experienced Pywel," developers added.

This is just one key change that Pearl Abyss said it will be bringing to Crimson Desert in a roadmap of updates that will be rolled out from June through to September.

Crimson Desert is getting new DLC / Pearl Abyss

Changes are planned for Re-Blockade. A new phase is being developed to make the flow before and after a blockade more natural, along with ways to defend certain strongholds from the threat of invasion. Rewards will also be improved to make the process of liberating strongholds feel more rewarding.

New combat-focused content will be added, allowing players to prove their true strength as a Greymane, but Pearl Abyss has not yet revealed more depth about this.

Developers are working on a cross-save feature so that you can continue your journey in Pywel across different platforms. By linking your account, you will be able to share save files across platforms and continue your journey on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Damiane and Oongka's overall gameplay experience will be improved too. Various adjustments will be made so that all three playable characters can get a share of the spotlight.

And developers will continue making improvements to non-combat content, such as trading and farming, to address areas that players have found inconvenient.

Pearl Abyss added: "Crimson Desert has come this far thanks to the support and feedback you've shared with us since launch.

"We're preparing [the updates] to be enjoyable both for those who have spent many hours in Pywel and for those who are just beginning their journey. Your feedback will continue to be an important reference throughout development, so please continue to share it with us."

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