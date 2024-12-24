EA rejected Dead Space 4 recently - this is why

Dead Space is a much-loved third-person survival horror video game series where players take on the role of the unluckiest engineer in gaming in Isaac Clarke.



The gameplay sees Clarke have to fight through hordes of horrific monsters called Necromorphs in hugely tense encounters as he battles through them to get to where he needs to be.

Three main games were released between 2008 and 2013 with a few spin-offs along the way.

Dead Space was also remade and released in 2023, much to the fanfare of its dedicated fanbase, but it's understood EA thought it did not sell as well as they hoped.



It's reported EA thinks the series as a whole has underperformed in terms of sales during its lifespan.

And the creators of Dead Space recently said in an interview with Dan Allen Gaming they pitched Dead Space 4 to EA but were rejected.

Dead Space 4 is said to have been rejected / EA

Glen Schofield, Christopher Stone and Bret Robbins were three of the creative leads on the Dead Space games.

Schofield said: "We tried, actually, the three of us. Dead Space 4. We're talking this year."

But he said EA was not interested.

"We didn't go too deep," Schofield said. "They just said 'we're not interested right now. We appreciate it blah blah blah, and you know we know who to talk to.'

"So we didn't take it any further. And we respected their opinion. They know their numbers and what they have to ship and all that."

Stone added the industry being in a "weird place" is making projects such as a new Dead Space game a hard sell.

He said: "People are really hesitant to take chances on things. So you got to take it with a grain of salt. Who knows, maybe one day. I think we'd all love to do it."

Stone then declared he'd "make a Dead Space 4".

