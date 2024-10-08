Dr Disrespect reunites with old streaming friend after Twitch ban controversy

Streamer Dr Disrespect has reunited with an old streaming friend after being banned from Twitch.

The controversial 42-year-old YouTuber and streamer, whose real name is Herschel “Guy” Beahm, was served an indefinite ban from Twitch in 2020 after allegations that he had inappropriately messaged a minor on the platform .

In a statement on X/Twitter in June 2024, Dr Disrespect said: “Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

“Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

“Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.”



Despite the controversy surrounding him, Dr Disrespect is trying to launch a streaming comeback and has linked up with an old friend to attempt to do so.

In a 7 October stream, Dr Disrespect was joined by streaming pal Viss and the two revived the portmanteau of their names to create “VISSRESPECT”.

While many other streamers have distanced themselves from Dr Disrespect, Viss continued to defend him.

In June, he wrote on X/Twitter: “I will never be ashamed of holding to the belief of innocent until proven guilty. It is how anyone would want to be treated by their peers. I’m not in a race to ‘I was right!’, or to destroy someone’s life without adequate evidence.”

Viss announced he was reuniting with Dr Disrespect in an X/Twitter post.

The post drew a very mixed response from fans.

One person wrote: “Ngl this one hurts, used to look up to you a lot as a content creator. Gross that you would even talk to him again after everything that's come out, but I guess that shows the kind of man that you really are.”

Someone else said: “Yet another unfollow... shame.”

Ahead of the stream, Dr Disrespect had some harsh words for those who he let “get in my circle”.

“There’s online circles, but then there’s real life circles, too. It’s funny, because in all these years, I allowed someone to get in my circle and I don’t do that. But I allowed someone. Exposed them to so many opportunities to network and expand their connections,” Dr Disrespect said.

He added: “But when this s**t goes down, what do they do? Turn a cold shoulder. F**king phony pu**ies.”

indy100 has contact Dr Disrespect and Viss for comment.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings