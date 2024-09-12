Dr Disrespect causes all players to leave game and desert him during YouTube stream

Controversial YouTuber and streamer Dr Disrespect is back streaming regularly again but it doesn't seem everyone is keen on the idea of his return.

He returned with a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth' on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

But when Dr Disrespect loaded up Deadlock, in the very first online game he played the other players all left when they realised who had joined their team.

Every single one of them.

A video went viral of this moment in which Dr Disrespect said: "1v5, huh? Okay! I guess I'm the only one on this one. Can they reconnect?"

He tried to play the match solo for a few minutes but eventually quit.

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including Midnight Society which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself even further.

In his comeback stream, Dr Disrespect also claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

Dr Disrespect also said he is planning to reapply to YouTube for his channel to be monetised again on September 25.

