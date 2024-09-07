Dr Disrespect 'tells his side of the story' in fiery comeback YouTube stream

An angry and frustrated Dr Disrespect did not hold back on his comeback YouTube stream called 'The Truth' when addressing allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

He previously confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including Midnight Society which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself even further.

He took a lengthy break from streaming following the allegations but on his comeback YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect wanted to "set the record straight" after allegations were made these messages contained inappropriate sexual content.

"Since you all missed the point with my personal statement, maybe it's time to tell my side of the story," he said.

"I respected all the confidential obligations but apparently Twitch's own disgruntled employees didn't feel the need to abide by those same obligations.

"Yeah, I used Twitch's Whispers but trust me I wasn't sexting anyone."

He also claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up - part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

In the recent stream though, Dr Disrespect said: "Did any of you consider that the Twitch user may have been over the legal age of consent at the time of the messages? You didn't.

"Let's set the record straight. I never intended to meet this user, ever. We never made plans to meet at TwitchCon or anywhere else and, in fact, we never met in person, ever.

"Mutual bantering with inappropriate jokes taken out of context should never have led to me getting banned from Twitch in the first place.

"I'm not denying the exchange of Whispers, I'm not denying that to all of you out there it looks bad.

"I have no way of knowing if the Twitch user thought our exchange of Whispers was inappropriate, if it was I apologise, all I know is I never did what is being claimed I did."

Dr Disrespect was also asked in the livestream chat to share the messages that had been exchanged to which he replied: "What are we in second grade?"

He also said he is planning to reapply to YouTube for his channel to be monetised again on September 25.

In his previous deleted statement, Dr Disrespect said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Twitch has not publicly responded to what Dr Disrespect said during his comeback stream at the time of writing.

