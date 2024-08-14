Dr Disrespect left his Midnight Society game studio to 'do things he needs to do'

Dr Disrespect agreed to leave his game studio Midnight Society to "do what he needs to do" according to Quinn DelHoyo, the co-creator of a game from the studio called Deadrop.

Dr Disrespect said he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including Midnight Society which has since distanced itself even further.

While Robert Bowling, the studio's co-founder, dismissed any Dr Disrespect involvement with Deadrop, DelHoyo said on Decrypt there was a mutual agreement for both parties to move in different directions.

"We amicably decided, 'hey you know what, this is what's best for Midnight Society'," said DelHoyo.

"That way we can go after our vertical extraction shooter in Deadrop and things that we’re trying to set out to do and he can do the things that he needs to do to take care of himself and all that.

"There was shock and all the different cycles there and disappointment of 'how does this affect the studio' because that was my number one thing.

"It was tough, it was sad but it was the right decision."

DelHoyo said Dr Disrespect's role at Midnight Society was to market the game and studio.

- YouTube Deadrop Co-Creator Discusses 'Shock' of Dr. Disrespect Allegations, Plans to Move Game Forward More than a month after ...

After changing the header on his X / Twitter page, Dr Disrespect recently posted an image of what appears to be him in his renowned red with his hands together sat behind a chess board with chess pieces and checkers on it and lashed out at negative comments he got.

He did say he would be back streaming at some point in the future.

Dr Disrespect previously posted a lengthy statement on X / Twitter.



He said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

He has since lost more than 20,000 followers on his X / Twitter account.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.