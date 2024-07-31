Midnight Society lifts lid on Dr Disrespect role and refunds cosmetic items

Gaming studio Midnight Society has lifted the lid on Dr Disrespect's role with it and is now refunding players who purchased cosmetic items linked to him.

It comes just weeks after revelations about why the renowned streamer was banned on Twitch surfaced.

He confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut ties with him, including Midnight Society which has now distanced itself even further.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Midnight Society said it has an emergency call with him soon after the allegations surfaced and he admitted to messaging a minor.

Robert Bowling, the studio's co-founder, dismissed any Dr Disrespect involvement with its first title Deadrop.

Bowling said: "His job as an influencer was to bring eyeballs and community to it. Having some initial marketing in the beginning we wouldn't have otherwise definitely helped."

He then added Dr Disrespect was not the reason the studio was able to get investments but it was because of success on past projects.

Dr Disrespect cosmetic items have since been removed from Deadrop and the studio is giving a refund to players who purchased them.

Dr Disrespect previously posted a lengthy statement on X / Twitter.



He said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

Dr Disrespect recently changed the header on his X / Twitter page to an image of a fishing float with an angry face on it which looks lonely in choppy waters out at sea in a dark and moody looking picture.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.