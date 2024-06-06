What's new in EA Sports FC 24's UEFA Euros update

The UEFA Euro 2024 update for EA Sports FC 24 has gone live and it features a brand new mode.

All the teams that qualified for the tournament are included, along with brand new kits, new faces for some of the players and the latest teams which will update throughout the tournament once squads are picked with ratings affected by players' form in real life as ever.

When the update is downloaded, the title update said: "The EA Sports FC 24 'Festival of Football Update' (Title Update #15) is now available for all platforms and includes a number of changes and additions, including: added the UEFA Euro 2024 experience; added a new skill move and celebration; 27 new star heads.

"To celebrate, Clubs will reward players with double XP."

Below FC Live on the menu is the new 'UEFA Euro 2024' option; after selecting that option, the official titles play, featuring animations of some of the most iconic goals and moments from the tournament's history.

Players must then select a 'favourite' team from the 24 that qualified for the tournament.

There are six options in the new menu - 'The European Journey', 'UEFA Euro 2024', 'Lead Your Nation', 'Kick Off', 'Online Friendlies' and 'Customise'.

'The European Journey' is like a season pass - players can complete certain objectives to earn rewards, such as earning Ultimate Team players, and these objectives can be achieved in the Euro 2024 mode.

'UEFA Euro 2024' is pretty much what it says on the tin - players can control one or more of the 24 teams through the tournament to scoop the silverware.

There's also a custom tournament mode where players can move teams between the official groups and even swap in countries that didn't qualify for the tournament - although there are only seven other countries that can be added from this roster, including the rest of the home nations and Sweden.

'Lead Your Nation' is a mode where players can 'captain your country' either as a real player or a created one through the tournament.

This works in a similar way to the 'UEFA Euro 2024' mode but players have the option of just controlling that one player.

There are also options for training sessions to 'hone your skills and obtain up to seven PlayStyles for your player'.

The player can be customised at any time.

'Kick Off' mode allows players to jump straight in - either playing a single group game, a semi-final or even straight into the final.

'Online Friendlies' and 'Customisation' are pretty much what you'd expect - they don't really differ that much from how they feature in FC 24, just within the Euro 2024 mode specifically.

No new trophies have been added.

