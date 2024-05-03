Elden Ring DLC details revealed by game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki

Elden Ring's upcoming expansion Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC released for the game but director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said it might not be the end of the world it's set in.

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game released in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim, scooping multiple game of the year accolades and more along the way.



Shadow of the Erdtree was announced earlier in 2024 as a huge upcoming expansion of the game releasing on June 21.



In a recent interview with Chinese outlet Campfire Camp, Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed details about the upcoming DLC.

A screenshot from the trailer for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Bandai Namco Entertainment

Translated from Chinese on Google, Miyazaki said: "It's the first and last DLC and we have no plans to add more content to Elden Ring.

"Our style of doing things is generally not to easily lock the future of an IP but it is better to leave some possibilities.

"Elden Ring emphasises the exploration and adventure of the big world. In order to provide such an experience, a vast and huge scene is inevitably needed. Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it is better to simply make one big."

Myazaki also detailed what players can expect without giving away any spoilers.

"The DLC adds many new weapons, new combat skills, and new spells," he said.

"In terms of weapon types alone, eight new categories have been added. Even players who are already proficient in the main content will definitely be able to get a new gaming experience and develop new tactics.

"There is actually no so-called 'end' to the DLC. Of course, it will not have as many endings as the main body, but players will still have to face some 'choices' during the game."

