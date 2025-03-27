Assassin’s Creed may have new customers thanks to epic takedown of Elon Musk

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows has already received positive reviews in the media (indy100’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock gave it a strong 8.5 out of 10), but it's received some more great PR this week - after its official Twitter/X account delivered an epic takedown of billionaire Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, the Doge boss and Tesla owner responded to a tweet from another account criticising Twitch streamer Hasan Piker (known online as HasanAbi) and his brand partnership with Ubisoft to promote the latest game in the iconic series.

Musk wrote: “Hasan is a fraud. ‘Sell-out’ would be more accurate.

“Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.”

While Piker responded to the tech entrepreneur by challenging him to a duel in Elden Ring, the more viral response came from the account for the latest Assassin’s Creed game itself.

“Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you,” it replied.

Ouch.

For context, a YouTuber known as NikoWrex released a video back in January in which he shared direct messages between him and Musk appearing to show the latter confirming that he has other people play on his account to boost his standing on Path of Exile 2.

After NikoWrex messaged “have you level boosted (had someone else play your accounts) and/or purchased gear/resources for PoE2 and Diablo 4”, Musk replied with a ‘100 per cent’ emoji.

The billionaire then went on to write: “It’s impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don’t, as they do!

“The top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race.”

The Assassin’s Creed account referencing the controversy and delivering a “brutal” reply to Musk has since received a significant amount of praise from other Twitter/X accounts, with a number of them professing to buy the game as a result of the interaction:

“Know what? Maybe I will play Assassin’s Creed,” wrote one:

Another quipped to Musk that he paid “44 billion dollars to get cooked on your own website”:

Incredible scenes.

