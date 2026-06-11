Erling Haaland's Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen squad has everyone saying same thing

When going away on a long trip, no matter how old or young you are, there's nothing quite like starting up a new Pokemon save.

Even with the FIFA World Cup undoubtedly at the forefront of his mind, Manchester City and Norway star Erling Haaland has found time to sit back and play Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen on his Nintendo Switch.

He took to Snapchat to show what his team is looking like, asking his followers to rate his squad.

It's led by a Lv. 54 Charizard, along with Snorlax, Kadabra and Dragonair levelled in the 30s with Jolteon and Lapras in the mid 20s.

On a post of this by The Touchline on X / Twitter, everyone has pointed out the same thing about Haaland's Charizard.

One posted the famous meme of the cow being over-milked with the caption: "Haaland to his Charizard."

Another agreed, posting a meme saying "it's peak" with the caption: "The starter is over-levelled compared to the other mons 🥹🥹🥹"

One said: "Bro has a level 50 Charizard while the rest of the squad is in the 20s. True carry job, just like him at Man City. 😭"

Another commented: "Top tier type coverage he knows ball."

One picked up on the Charizard again and said: "Why he got an over-levelled Charizard 💀"

Another commented: "He plays Pokemon how I played it when I was like seven, only using the starter."

One agreed: "Can't believe my GOAT plays like a seven-year-old 😭😭😭 sick to my stomach. That Charizard is level WHAT?"

And another said: "How do you have a Lv. 54 Charizard and everything else is mid 20-30 😂😂😂"



Elsewhere from Indy100:



How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.