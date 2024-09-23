Manchester City's Erling Haaland is nothing short of a goal-scoring machine as his record in the Premier League shows.

At the time of writing he's scored 73 goals in 71 Premier League appearances, including 13 assists, and has two Golden Boots in the two full seasons he's been at the Etihad.

In his very first season in the Premier League, the 2022/23 campaign, Haaland set the record for the most amount of goals in a single season with 36.

The Norwegian has started the 2024/25 season on fire too, scoring 10 goals in the opening five games, including two hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

His latest strike was the opener in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal on September 22.

Haaland has yet another Premier League record to his name after that, becoming the standalone player to reach 10 Premier League goals in just five games.

He previously shared that record with Micky Quinn, who achieved the feat at Coventry City in the 1992/93 season in six games, which Haaland himself replicated in the 2022/23 season.

And after finding out that his shared record had gone, Quinn had a hilarious response on X / Twitter.

The official Premier League account posted a graphic of Haaland's achievement and how he compared to a number of other players, including Quinn.

Quinn quoted this and said: "FFS I wish Roy Keane would have tackled his Dad in his b******s and I would have still had five Premier League records left."

Keane at Manchester United played against Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling's dad, when he was at City himself and infamously injured Haaland with a horror tackle in 2001.

Alf-Inge Haaland never managed full 90 minutes again after the incident.

It followed Keane and Alf-Inge Haaland clashing in 1997 when the latter was playing at Leeds United.

