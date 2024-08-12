Fallout: London major update makes it more British than ever

Fallout: London, a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 on PC created by modding community Team FOLON, has got its first major update since launch and it's made it even more British than before.

Team FOLON's update fixes a number of stability issues, problems players had reported and also adds more realism in terms of what Brits would say or call things.

For example, 'ladybug' and been renamed to 'ladybird', 'wrenches' are now called 'spanners' and a 'cash register' is a 'till'.

According to the patch notes, a number of quests have received fixes, there have been a number of gameplay, stat tweaks and item changes, along with changes to NPCs, actors, audio and dialogue.

Among those fixes are "Churchill should no longer inexplicably turn into Dogmeat when dismissed and recruited again" and Molotov cocktails have been nerfed.

The update is live and ready to download.

It comes after Fallout: London became the fastest-redeemed game of all time on GOG with more than 500,000 redeems in the first 24 hours after it was released.

Team FOLON started work on what was at first a small quest mod for Fallout 4 in 2019 but after interest from people wanting to help with development from all over the world, it turned into something much bigger.

Because it's set in London and not tied to any of the existing settings in America, developers have had free rein to create this new world and characters within Fallout.

Team FOLON described it as a "true labour of love for all involved" and has shared instructions on how to download, install and play it on PC (it's not available on any other platform).

If you need help downloading and installing the mod, check our guide on how to do just that here.

