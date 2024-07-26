How to download, install and play Fallout: London

A DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 on PC called Fallout: London is finally available for players to sink their teeth into.

Team FOLON started work on what was at first a small quest mod for Fallout 4 in 2019 but after interest from people wanting to help with development from all over the world, it has turned into something much bigger.

Because it's set in London and not tied to any of the existing settings in America, developers have had free rein to create this new world and characters within Fallout.

Team FOLON described it as a "true labour of love for all involved" and has shared instructions of how to download, install and play it on PC (it's not available on any other platform).

This is where things can get a bit tricky so follow closely.

Fallout: London can be downloaded for free from GOG.com - users need to create an account and add it to the library.



Players can either use the GOG Galaxy App to download the installer or manually download Fallout: London from the GOG website.

Instructions for installation are included in the installer.

A requirement to play and install Fallout: London is for Fallout 4 and all of its DLCs to be owned on GOG or Steam - the easiest way to do this is to have the Game of the Year edition which has everything that's needed in.

The High Resolution Texture Pack is not a requirement.

Players may need to downgrade their version of Fallout 4 to the pre-next-gen version; if the game is owned on Steam, the version needed is Fallout 4 1.10.163.0.

Instructions on downgrading the game are included with the Team FOLON downgrader tool, which can be accessed here.

That page also has the Fallout: London addons folder which includes various goodies such as recommended mods, special ESMs required to create mods for Fallout: London and loads more.

If a manual installation is preferred, Team FOLON has included a detailed rundown of how to do this on its website.

