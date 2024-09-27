EA Sports FC 25: The most overpowered tactics at launch

EA Sports FC 25 is out now and it boasts a whole load of new features, such as Rush, a 5v5 mode that's replaced Volta, career mode has got some love and there's the introduction of FC IQ, the name given to EA's tactical overhaul of the game.



Despite FC IQ being the best thing about FC 25, as detailed in the Indy100 review and explained in more detail in a separate piece, it isn't perfect and that's because there are some tactics that are a bit overpowered.

There's one existing one and one fairly new one that spring to mind having played a number of games in a number of different modes.

The existing one is pace. Yep, that's right, pace is still pretty much king online in FC 25.

Admittedly, it's not as overpowered as in previous years but gamers can still tear down the wings with pacy players and either cut back in to curl into the far corner or hit the byline to pull it back to team-mate in the box.

Despite the introduction of a load of new player roles, this was still one of the most popular approaches Indy100 encountered in online games.

Although if tactics can be set up to cope with this, it can be a nullified to a certain degree.

Pace is still king in online matches in FC 25 / EA Sports

The other is that playmakers which have two green plusses, signalling their role familiarity, with that playstyle.

With tactics being a huge focus in FC 25 and a lot of teams in real life seemingly obsessed with playing the short game, the passing of playmakers seems almost infallible.

Indy100 does like to play short and every time it got the ball to a playmaker, seemingly tricky passes were made with ease, long and drilled passes more often than not reached their intended target without any problems and ambitious longer lofted passes usually hit the mark too.

This was the case both online and offline; in all honesty, as someone that likes playing short passes, it was quite handy offline to be able to beat a low block a bit easier.

FC IQ as a whole helped with that with the better movement of players too, compared to FC 24 where it felt like there would be endless passing around the box with not enough movement from AI players to create chances.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.