FIFA 2K25: Is Rockstar's sister company 2K taking over FIFA?

Developer 2K, whose parent company is Take-Two which also owns Rockstar Games, is reported to be making a brand new FIFA game said to be called FIFA 2K25.

The last FIFA title was released by EA Sports in 2022, FIFA 23, which also included a free update to coincide with the World Cup in Qatar.

It's reported EA did not want to carry on making football games with the FIFA name as it was reluctant to pay what FIFA was asking for its rights, a figure believed to be in the region of $250m.

EA Sports went on to release FC 24 in September 2023 and although the title is largely similar to what players experienced in past FIFA titles, sales are reported to have risen by 25 per cent.

It had been reported FIFA were keen for a different developer to take on making a new FIFA game; 2K was rumoured to be in the running but now more recent reports suggest it has been successful in obtaining the rights.

Retailer MohPlay posted on social media a FIFA 2K25 title will release later this year.

Details of the deal, if indeed one has been agreed, are not currently known.

2K already makes a number of sports games, such as basketball, wrestling, golf and tennis which all have official licenses but it has never previously made a football title.

Although 2K could have the FIFA license, EA have a number of exclusive licenses with Premier League, La Liga and UEFA which includes the Champions League.

That means 2K might not be able to include the identities of these competitions or clubs within them; think back to when Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series had teams such as 'Manchester Red' for Manchester United, 'Merseyside Red' for Liverpool - or the rather imaginative 'West Yorkshire Town' for Huddersfield.

One thing fans are reportedly concerned about if 2K is to produce a FIFA game is micro transactions - although EA has them in its Ultimate Team mode, 2K has previously been criticised for just how reliant games like NBA are on them.

Nothing has been officially announced by 2K or FIFA at the time of writing.

