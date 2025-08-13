Football Manager is finally back - and fans have an awful lot to say about it

It's finally back. More than seven months since Sports Interactive confirmed Football Manager 25 was cancelled following delays in development, and after months of silence from the studio since, Football Manager 26 has been confirmed and subsequently teased.

And fans have had a lot to say about it on social media.

A 30-second video has been uploaded across the official Football Manager feeds, offering a first glimpse at in-game engine footage along with all the official Premier League license that's coming to the series for the very first time.

That means all the official Premier League branding, team logos, kits, player photos and loads more will be included.

The video finishes with the message "guess who's back" along with a first look at the Football Manager 26 logo with a match day first look coming soon.

And it's gone down incredibly well on X / Twitter.

In the comments, the official Guinness World Records account posted: "We are so back."

Domino's Pizza posted: "Wow they're actually gonna deliver."

One person said: "W Admin. They finally remembered the password."

Another posted a famous meme from The Office US with the caption: "IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!!"

The Office US memes didn't stop there.

And the memes in general kept on flowing.

One posted a meme of Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca looking giddy.

And another said: "We're back. The engine looks sick. Give more."



This is the first post from the official Football Manager social media accounts since 31 March.

In February, Sports Interactive announced Football Manager 25 would be cancelled after delays in development with it not meeting the standards the studio expected.

The decision was made with the focus on putting all efforts into Football Manager 26 - and here we are at last with the last entry being Football Manager 2024 which released in November 2023.

Football Manager games usually release around October or November but no official release date has yet been given for Football Manager 26 with more about the game to be announced soon.



