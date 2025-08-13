Resident Evil 9 Requiem key Leon details and future remakes 'leaked' online

Someone that's understood to be a reputable insider, regularly posting about the Resident Evil series, claims Resident Evil 9 Requiem will be Leon Kennedy's "last major role in the timeline" but that he is one of the main protagonists.

Dusk Golem posted on X / Twitter: "As far as I know, part of RE9's whole 'long awaited endings and new Beginnings' stuff is supposed be Leon's last major role in the timeline (sure he'll still pop up in CG movies and earlier timeline stuff), so you got that to look forward to with Resident Evil Requiem then."

Leon appears in a number of mainline games and spin-offs and is the main protagonist in Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6.

Capcom developers said after considering it, Leon's style would not be the right fit for what they want from the main protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem (which is Grace Ashcroft, an FBI tech genius and the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak) but have not ruled him out featuring in a different role. But Dusk Golem recently said Leon will be one of the main protagonists alongside Grace.

After someone replied saying "Leon dies in RE9 confirmed", Dusk Golem clarified his comments.

"I truly don't know his fate or the ending of RE9, just the circumstances surrounding it," the user added.

"I'm actually almost picturing him being all, 'I'm getting too old for this and more than earned my retirement' after the events of RE9. To see how Capcom plays it."

Other recent from posts from Dusk Golem claim Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica are being remade and there's an embargo on new information that lifts soon after the Gamescom trailer premieres.



To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed by Capcom.

Geoff Keighley confirmed a new trailer will be shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live on 19 August so there will be a lot of new details then plus potentially some additional information shared after that.

Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



