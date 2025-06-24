Football Manager fans finally have some good news after months of silence

It seems that after months of silence, there is finally some good news for Football Manager fans as a release window for the new upcoming game appears to have been leaked online and is on track with expectations.

A SEGA leak was spotted by some sleuths on social media, including X / Twitter account @fm_console, of an investor report which is claimed to have been posted by the company but later taken down.

It is said to have included information about SEGA's plans with Football Manager 26 and it appears a screenshot from this was captured and posted in the Football Manager Subreddit.



The screenshot said about Football Manager: "Significant improvement of the quality compared to the previous titles in the series by taking over the development assets of Football Manager 25.

"Scheduled to be released on Fall (Autumn) 2025."

Football Manager titles traditionally release in Autumn so it seems Football Manager 26 is on track.



A final point from the screenshot said: "Previous title in the series, Football Manager 2024 (released in 2023), surpassed 17 million accumulated players worldwide."

After months of delays, Sports Interactive, the developer of the Football Manager series which is published by SEGA, confirmed in February Football Manager 25 was cancelled so the studio could focus its efforts on Football Manager 26.

Information about Football Manager 26, other than it's in development, has not been officially confirmed, nor have the SEGA leaks.

