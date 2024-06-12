There's nothing more frustrating when you've finally got some time to play your favourite game online and with your friends - but the game won't connect or even let you log in.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out there but it's not immune from occasional issues with matchmaking and letting players log in - here are some tips of what to do if you're having trouble.



Matchmaking - problems with this can occur for a number of reasons. It could be because an update is rolling out, a lot of players are playing at once or it could be down to problems on the player's side.

If it's the latter, here are some tips of what to do:

Restart Fortnite Restart your router Test the internet connection Change matchmaking region Verify game file integrity Log out and log back into your Epic Games account Reinstall Fortnite completely.

If the problem is on the player's side, the error in matchmaking is usually either caused by an internet connection problem or some of the game's files are corrupted.

Logging in - usually, if you can't log in to your Epic Games account, that means the servers are down completely. An easy way to find out if this is the case is to check out @FortniteStatus on X / Twitter ; this is an account that tells players if there is an issue on their side and not yours (this can also detail any matchmaking problems too).

However, it's not always the case, so here are some tips of what you can do if the servers are working.

Try a wired connection Restart your router Download latest updates Disable any VPNs that may be being used Reinstall Fortnite

