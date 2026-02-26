FPL Gameweek 28 preview: Every player you need to think about

That was a bit of a tricky Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek, wasn't it... Not many popular picks provided significant returns in Gameweek 27 and those who went with differentials or someone different as captain were rewarded.

There's a bit of a shift ahead of Gameweek 28 as good runs for certain Premier League clubs come to an end and others are about to have a much easier stretch on paper.

As always, that gives plenty for FPL managers to be thinking about.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Gameweek 28 starts with Wolves v Aston Villa on Friday (27 February) at 8pm GMT (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 28.

Best Gameweek 28 goalkeeper picks

Liverpool's run of upcoming fixtures with no red Gameweek in the next seven makes Alisson (£5.4m) a tantalising prospect. It could be the time to go big on Reds assets and he could be a good way in.

Bournemouth are going well, they're unbeaten in their last seven league games and have two green Gameweeks in their next three making Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) one to think about as a differential.

Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.7m) could also provide strong returns. The Bees have no red fixture in their next six with Burnley and Wolves included in their next three.

Best Gameweek 28 defender picks

Starting with premium picks, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) is one to consider. He's got double points in the last two Gameweeks and with a good run on the horizon, he could be the one to go for at the back right now.

There are a handful of Bournemouth assets that could be considered at various price points, including Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and Adrien Truffert (£4.5m).

But arguably the best budget option in FPL right now is James Hill (£4.1m) and he's someone to bring in before his price rises too much. He's played the full 90 minutes in the last nine league games for the Cherries and has got three assists in the last five.

In the short term, Aston Villa's Matty Cash (£4.9m) could be one to think about bringing in with a trip to Wolves up next.

Best Gameweek 28 midfielder picks

Starting with Liverpool, Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) might be the best midfield option there. It's understood he's back for the weekend after missing the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Bournemouth's Rayan (£5.6m) is one to seriously think about. He's made a huge impact since signing for the Cherries in January with three goal involvements in his first four league appearances. His underlying stats suggest he could improve on that going forward too.

Fulham's Harry Wilson (£5.9m) is having a superb season and registered an assist in the win at Sunderland last time out. With Spurs up next and two green fixtures in the next four, he might be one to think about if he's not in your squad already.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) could return with a trip to Wolves up next. Brentford's Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) could be a more budget friendly option with the Bees having a good run with no red in their next six.

Best Gameweek 28 forward picks

Do you stick or twist with Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.7m)? He's got 10 goal involvements in the last six league games but with the Blues having the hardest run in of all on paper, do you take form or fixtures into account more?

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) is definitely one to think about with the run the Reds have coming up. He's arguably the strongest attacking candidate for Liverpool.

Brentford's upcoming run makes Igor Thiago (£7.1m) on to have on your radar again. Fulham's Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) could be a decent differential option too, he scored a brace in the win at Sunderland and can return a lot of points when in form.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.