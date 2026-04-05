FPL Gameweek 32 preview: Every player you need to think about

We're back - after an international break and FA Cup quarter-finals, Premier League action is finally returning as we enter the true run-in.

Thankfully for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, this return is a regular Gameweek before a Double Gameweek 33 and a Blank Gameweek 34 gives players a heck of a lot to plan and think about.

Because of Chelsea and Manchester City progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals, both clubs, along with Brighton and Burnley, will have a DGW33 and BGW34.

To note, this was written on Sunday (5 April) before the FA Cup quarter-final between West Ham United and Leeds United. If West Ham win, they and Everton will have a DGW33 and BGW34 but if Leeds United win, it will be them and Bournemouth.

It's worth keeping this in mind for chip strategies and who you're thinking about transferring in or out.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it



But back to this weekend and Gameweek 32 starts with West Ham United and Wolves kicking off on Friday (10 April) at 8pm GMT (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 32.

Best Gameweek 32 goalkeeper picks

Manchester United host Leeds United at the weekend, making Senne Lammens (£5.1m) a decent option between the sticks. To note, although United have been much improved under Michael Carrick, they've not kept a clean sheet in their last four league games but Leeds have failed to find the back of the net in their last four Premier League clashes.

Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) could be in line for a clean sheet when the Seagulls make the trip up to Burnley.

Although it's a bit more risky, Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) has consistently been one of the best FPL performers this season and he could play a huge part if the Toffees are to get a result at Brentford.

Best Gameweek 32 defender picks

Taking the above into account, if you're looking for a way into Manchester United' defence, then Luke Shaw (£4.5m) might be the best bet for this Gameweek with Harry Maguire suspended. Leny Yoro (£4.1m) is a cheaper way in though.

Everton's James Tarkowski (£5.7m) is among the best performing FPL defenders this season and again, if Everton get something at Brentford, he's likely to be a contributing factor to that.

Brighton's trip to Burnley makes their top FPL scoring defender Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) one to think about.

Elsewhere, although Manchester City have a trip to Chelsea coming up, with a Double Gameweek on the horizon and City being in great form in the domestic cups, it could be time to invest here if you haven't already. Marc Guehi (£5.1m) is their best performing defender in FPL so far but Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) and Nico O'Reilly (£5.0m) aren't too far behind.

Best Gameweek 32 midfielder picks

He's been on fire lately and could carry on his strong form against Leeds United this Gameweek - and that's Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), who has six double-figure hauls in his last 10 games and three in his last four.

Although Manchester City have Chelsea, they look to be on fire at the moment, making Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) one to seriously consider.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) finally got a goal contribution last time out against West Ham United. If Villa are to turn their form around, his performances could be critical and Villa have no red Gameweek until the final game of the season.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) is now playing as a centre forward and has scored three in his last three games. The Magpies have Crystal Palace and Bournemouth up next but then a trip to Arsenal.

And this one is a bit more of an outside shout but Fulham's Harry Wilson (£6.0m) might be one to think about. Although the Cottagers visit Liverpool, the Reds' form continues to fluctuate and they have a trip to PSG midweek. Wilson has been in superb form this season with 10 league goals and eight assists.

Best Gameweek 32 forward picks

Is Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.4m) rediscovering his form at a pivotal moment in the season? He's scored four in his last three in all competitions, including a hat-trick at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out. With a Double Gameweek on the horizon too, he's one to keep an eye on and potentially budget for.

West Ham United's home clash against Wolves means Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) is one to consider. Despite the Hammers sitting in the relegation zone, he's the fourth highest FPL scoring forward and is on penalties now.

And Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) scored twice in the Seagulls' win against Liverpool last time out. Brighton have a trip to Burnley up next before a Double Gameweek so he could be a decent alternative.

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