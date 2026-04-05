Republican senator Rick Scott decided to take his family to Disney this week, but that choice has seen him ridiculed online given he previously wrote a piece for the Washington Examiner about the company being “woke-central”.

Oh dear.

In a piece for the outlet published almost exactly three years ago (April 2022), the Florida senator said: “Disney used to be the happiest place on Earth, now it’s just woke central. It’s on the losing side of an issue that the majority of families, regardless of political ideology, agree with.

“Disney is mad that Florida will not allow teachers to talk to five-year-olds about sex. Florida families couldn’t disagree more.

“I’ve enjoyed taking my children and grandchildren to Disney World, and I really had no problems with Disney in my eight years as Florida’s governor. But now, just like many huge corporations in America, it’s going woke. It’s really a shame.

“Maybe we should thank Disney for showing us who it really is. I’ll tell you one thing — I won’t be going back or watching Disney+ anytime soon, and I bet a lot more parents and grandparents are making that same choice.”

So when he took to X/Twitter on Saturday (4 April) to share that he is “at Disney with my grandkids”, of course, other social media users brought out the receipts:

One account replied: “But @SenRickScott you HATE the absolute WOKE Disney????”:

Another commented: “You said Disney was woke liberal nonsense. What changed?”

“So woke Disney is ok now,” asked Wu Tang is for the Children:

Political commentator Alex Cole said: “Republicans: BOYCOTT DISNEY!!! Also Republicans:”:

And MeidasTouch co-founder Brett Meiselas tweeted: “Thought y’all hated Disney. Guess you forgot about your fake outrage”:

He’s not the only one to be caught out on past Disney comments, either, as US vice president JD Vance went to Disneyland last year despite previously vowing to “fight back” against the “woke” company.

Talk about taking the Mickey…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.