Easter 2026: 10 of the best viral memes

To those who celebrate, Happy Easter! Today (5 April) marks Easter Sunday in 2026, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is a holiday also associated with bunnies, Easter eggs and chocolate.

It's also when where friends and family come together to celebrate and spend time together over the long four-day Easter weekend.



As ever, there have been plenty of viral Easter memes, ranging from satirical ones about Jesus Christ's resurrection to fun ones about Easter eggs and chocolate.

Here's a roundup of 10 of the best Easter memes so far.

Of course, memes about Easter eggs have been flowing.

There's a brilliant one about Easter egg hunts.

There are plenty about the resurrection of Jesus Christ too...

...including one about the Easter bunny helping out Jesus Christ.

Another one was shared of Jesus Christ just wanting "10 more minutes".

One posted a brilliant take on lyrics from The Killers' 'Mr Brightside'.

There have been some great ones about chocolate bunnies.

We've all been there with this one...

There's been a post about how people may celebrate it in Florida.

And a "mandatory Passover / Easter joke".

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