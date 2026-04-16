FPL Gameweek 33 preview: Every player you need to think about

It's here - with the Premier League run-in in full swing, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 33 is a huge one with a total of six teams having a Double Gameweek.

Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City all have two fixtures in the same Gameweek but be warned, while that sounds incredibly enticing, those same six teams then have a Blank Gameweek 34 afterwards.

This is where if you've got Chips saved up, it'll be the perfect time to play them to maximise potential returns across the next two Gameweeks.

To note, it might be worth going big on Manchester City players as they still have a game against Crystal Palace to catch up on, likely to be included in Gameweek 36.

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Gameweek 33 starts with Brentford v Fulham kicking off on Saturday (18 April) at 12.30pm BST (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 33.

Best Gameweek 33 goalkeeper picks

If you're thinking on going big on Manchester City players, while you might get better returns from outfield players, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) is still one to have on your radar but City do have a huge game at home against Arsenal up next.

Alternatively, if you'd rather go big on City elsewhere, then Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) might be a decent option. The Cherries travel to an up-and-down Newcastle United before hosting Leeds United.

Speaking of Leeds, Karl Darlow (£3.9m) might be one to look out for - not only has he got a Double Gameweek here, Leeds have a very kind run-in in terms of fixtures.

If you're looking for a goalkeeper that will play next week too, then Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels (£4.6m) might be one to think about. Forest host Burnley this weekend before travelling up to Sunderland in Gameweek 34.

Best Gameweek 33 defender picks

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been tight-lipped about the fitness of Nico O'Reilly (£5.0m) after he was substituted during City's 3-0 win at Chelsea with a hamstring injury but, as it's Pep, he might well be fit to feature in both games. If you're looking for a more nailed-on City defender though, look no further than Marc Guehi (£5.1m).

There is a trio to pick from at Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) is currently the most popular option, Adrien Truffert (£4.7m) has got two assists in his last two games and James Hill (£4.2m) is a great budget option.

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) is the standout candidate if you want to invest in the Seagulls' defence with Leeds United's Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) a decent sub-£4.0m option.

Again, if you're looking for players who also play in the next Gameweek, Nottingham Forest's Nico Williams (£4.7m) is a decent option with Burnley up next and double-digit returns across the last two Gameweeks, as is Aston Villa's Matty Cash (£4.7m) with Villa having a decent run-in themselves.

Best Gameweek 33 midfielder picks

Starting with Manchester City, there are two obvious midfield candidates, which are Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.3m). It might even be worth doubling up on these two if you don't fancy Erling Haaland up top.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott (£5.0m) might the best route into the Cherries' midfield as he's their top points scorer in that position and registered double figures last time out at Arsenal.

If you're looking for a differential, then Burnley's Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) might be one to consider. That might sound crazy given where the Clarets are in the table and their form but he did score against both opponents he faces this Double Gameweek earlier in the season - it would get him 16 points here if he nets the same returns this time as he did then...

Elsewhere, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) continued his fine form with an assist last time out even if the Red Devils did lose at home to Leeds United. He's one to absolutely keep if you've got him in your squad.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) has got two assists in his last two games and Villa host Sunderland next with an aforementioned decent run-in. Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m) could be among the attacking returns with the Reds hosting Burnley.

Best Gameweek 33 forward picks

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.4m) is the obvious candidate here with the Double Gameweek. If you're thinking of a Triple Captain, it might actually be worth waiting until City's future Double Gameweek though.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) might be a good option for players looking to take advantage of the Double Gameweek as Brighton take on a Spurs side at serious threat of relegation and a Chelsea team whose season looks to be imploding. Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) might be a fruitful alternative with the run-in they have.

And West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) continues to be in fine form for the Hammers as they continue their climb. He might not have scored in the Premier League since the 3-2 loss at Chelsea at the end of January but he's got seven assists since then, including three last time out in the 4-0 win against Wolves.

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