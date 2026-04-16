White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been accused of “insulting” Americans with her bold claim that gas prices have decreased under Donald Trump when they have actually done the opposite.

Since US president Trump, alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, launched into a war with Iran , global fuel prices have surged.

The stark increase is a direct consequence of the Iran war, as shipping traffic has been unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz – one of the world’s most important and busiest oil shipping channels.

Despite this fact, Leavitt had the audacity to suggest in a press conference that fuel prices are actually down, and people are not happy at all.

“Thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump,” Leavitt said.

“Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office.”

Plenty have called out Leavitt for “lying” in people’s faces.

“She cannot be serious,” someone wrote.

Another suggested: “Karoline Leavitt thinks you're stupid and can't read gas price numbers when you pay.”

Congressman Shri Thanedar, wrote: “This is such a ridiculous bald faced lie, it’s insulting to the American people.

“Gas prices have increased 30% over the past year, yet Trump’s Press Secretary has the audacity to lie to you and claim that they’ve gone down.

“The absolute lack of shame is appalling.”

One person argued: “Not sure this is something she should be drawing attention to.”

“Straight lying to the American people,” another argued.

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