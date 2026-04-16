People are praising one subtle detail in Zohran Mamdani ’s “tax the rich” video announcing the start of a new annual fee for luxury properties.

In a video shared on social media, New York City mayor Mamdani announced he has secured a “pied-a-tierre” tax on luxury second homes that aren’t lived in full-time – a first in the city’s history. The tax will affect the “richest of the rich”, whose wealth is “stored” in NYC real estate while largely sitting empty.

“This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million whose owners do not live full-time in the city,” Madani explained in a video filmed standing outside a property, the penthouse of which the new tax applies to.

People noted the music playing in the background of the video resembles the iconic title theme song for the HBO series Succession (a show famously based on the lives of the very richest of the rich) – and they are loving it.

“Succession-esque music. Chess, not checkers,” someone wrote.

Someone else wrote: “Music sounding like something you’d hear in Succession, Mamdani not playing with y’all.”

Another joked: “We call him, Menace (Millennial) Mamdani. I LOVE IT! The Succession music is just *chefs kiss*.”

“This s**t rules,” said someone else.

Others are just happy to see Mamdani getting things done.

“It’s nice having a politician who actually wants to do s**t. Pretty refreshing. Seems like we should’ve been doing this the whole time,” someone commented.

Another argued: “Best communicator on the left anywhere in the world right now. And it’s just how he’s saying it- he actually has something to say.”

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