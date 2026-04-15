Nicki Minaj may have inadvertently stirred up fan tensions after a seemingly lighthearted post linking Justin Bieber’s 'Beliebers' with her own fanbase, the Barbz.

On Tuesday (14 April), the rapper turned to X/Twitter with a simple: "Beliebers and Barbz >>>>>>>>>>>>>".

The comment followed Bieber’s headline Coachella set over the weekend, where he revisited his 2012 hit 'Beauty and a Beat' on the big screen. However, he did not include Minaj’s verse during the performance.

Bieber also drew attention from Minaj herself, who shared a series of reflective posts around the track.

In one, she wrote: "We didn’t know it then but this was the golden age for a certain generation. Every song felt this big & magical. The writers, producers, artists, labels, everyone took this genuine, unquantifiable energy for granted. It’s a lesson on appreciating what you have before it’s gone."

She also amplified posts highlighting the song’s renewed success and claims that she had become the most-streamed female rapper on Spotify in a single day.

But not all fans were receptive to the Barbz–Beliebers comparison, especially given Minaj’s recent public support for Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

One person meme-ified the moment, writing: "Barbz taking credit for Beauty and a Beat."

Another person said to leave Bieber fans out of this.

A third suggested the track's success following Bieber's performance had "nothing to do" with her.

Meanwhile, another hit back:

"Do NOT mention us," another Bieber fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans jumped to the star's defence, with one writing: "14 years later and we're still the dream team."

Another shared: "Beliebers + Barbz = untouchable."

And a third could at least acknowledge the passion from both fanbases: "Two of the most dedicated fanbases ever, no debate."

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