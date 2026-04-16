Battlefield 6 2026 roadmap revealed - everything planned for Seasons 3, 4 and 5

A 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC has been revealed, offering a glimpse of what's coming in Seasons 3, 4 and 5 releasing throughout the year.

Battlefield 6 was the best selling game of 2025 in the US and developers at Battlefield Studios continue to work on and update the live-service multiplayer first-person shooter.



Leading up to the roadmap reveal, there was also a briefing where developers gave more detail and insight into what to expect through 2026.

Here's everything that's been announced so far about Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Seasons 3, 4 and 5, plus what else developers have had to say.

What's been announced for Battlefield 6 Season 3? What are the maps?

Two new maps have been confirmed for Season 3, which are Railway to Golmud and Cairo Bazaar.

Railway to Golmud is a reimagining of the iconic Golmud Railway map from Battlefield 4 and was inspired by the reaction to Operation Firestorm.

There will be large scale vehicle combat and it's four times the size of the game's biggest launch map, Mirak Valley. There will be opportunities for close quarters combat (CQC) and long range attacks.

Also releasing in Season 3 is Cairo Bazaar, another classic map being reimagined, and this time Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3 is set in Cairo. There will not be a full roster of vehicles in this one but there will be some available.

Battle Royale Solos will be introduced in REDSEC along with ranked play being introduced - but only in Battle Royale Quads for now.

Developers have confirmed this will evolve and will be introduced in Battlefield 6 in the future with more details on this closer to the season's launch.

When does Battlefield 6 Season 3 start?

Battlefield 6 Season 3 starts in May. An exact date has not yet been shared.



The 2026 roadmap for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

What's been announced for Battlefield 6 Season 4? What are the maps?

The big focus for Battlefield 6 Season 4 is the return of naval warfare and that's also evident across its two maps.

Tsuru Reef is set in the south of Japan and is huge, it will be the biggest map in Battlefield 6, surpassing Season 3's Railway of Golmud. Developers confirmed that will start being tested in Battlefield Labs soon.

Also featuring in Season 4 is Wake Island, which has appeared in a number of previous Battlefield games.

On naval warfare, on top of the boats players can launch attacks from, there will be aircraft carriers with optional flight decks players can take off from. A new carrier will be introduced in REDSEC's Battle Royale too.

There will be a dynamic wave system, meaning the water will have an effect on gameplay due to different layers of intensity. This will affect aim and also allow players to attack and defend using waves to their advantage.

When does Battlefield 6 Season 4 start?

Battlefield 6 Season 4 starts in July. An exact date has not yet been shared.

What other changes are being made in Battlefield 6?

Developers have said they're continuing to listen to the Battlefield community and are striving to bring content players have been asking for while striking a balance between being reactive and proactive.

Upcoming features include a leaderboard, server browser, spectator mode, proximity chat and the return of Platoons.

Two maps, Blackwell Fields and New Sobek City, are being reworked and there will be continuous balancing going forward.

There are Elite and Open competitive series on the horizon and night vision is planned to be introduced in Portal in the future.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will soon be drawing to a close / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

What's been announced for Battlefield 6 Season 5?



There hasn't been much shared about Season 5 just yet - apart from three maps being confirmed and developers saying it will be a big season with the promise of "delivering something special".

When does Battlefield 6 Season 5 start?

Battlefield 6 Season 5 will start some time in Autumn. Developers have said a lot is going in to this one to coincide with the game's first anniversary and with the game releasing on 10 October 2025, it may be around the start of October but that's not been confirmed.

Will Battlefield 6 have bigger maps going forward?

While map sizes are increasing in Seasons 3 and 4 compared to what we've seen in Battlefield 6 so far, developers confirmed there will still be a mix of map sizes going forward, continuing to develop and release smaller and medium sized maps as well as larger expansive ones.

That's because developers have said each map offers something different and there is a mix of what players what to experience in Battlefield 6.

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