'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular breaks silence after recent hospitalisation

‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular has shared a health update following a suspected drug overdose.

Braden Peters, 20, is a prominent figure in the looksmaxxing community, a subculture some consider an offshoot of the broader manosphere. He has previously described himself as a "lab rat of the looksmaxxing community."

His Kick livestream on Tuesday (14 April) came to an abrupt end while he was at a bar with friends, after those around him became increasingly concerned about his condition.

One of his friends, who was present during the stream, later took to X, writing: "I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."

Now, Peters has broken his silence on the incident. In the early hours of 15 April, he wrote: "Just got home, that was brutal.

"All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution.

"The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

He accompanied the post with a selfie showing blood on his face.

@Clavicular0/X





Peters has since returned to streaming for the first time following the incident, where he said hospital staff advised him to "rest and take it easy."

"I was like 'dude, I’ve got to be on the grind'," he recalled.

Indy100 reached out to Braden Peters for comment

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