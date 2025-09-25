FPL Gameweek 6 preview: Every player you need to think about

Football action continues to come thick and fast and after midweek Carabao Cup and European action, attention turns back to the Premier League and there's plenty for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to be thinking about.

Gameweek 6 kicks off in London as Brentford host Manchester United on Saturday (27 September) with kick-off at 12.30pm BST (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 6.

It could be time to bring in Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 6 goalkeeper picks

Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) is surely the best premium pick this week as they host Burnley. After that, City have Brentford, Everton and an out-of-sorts Aston Villa so he could be strong in the longer term too, although City have only kept two league clean sheets so far.

We seem to say this every week but Spurs' Vicario (£5.1m) should still be considered with Spurs having Wolves next and still a kind run after that. Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.5m) has started the season really well and again could be a strong alternative as the in-form Black Cats travel to Nottingham Forest who played in the Europa League midweek.

More of a longer term view may be Newcastle United's Nick Pope (£5.0m). The Magpies have kept four clean sheets in their opening five games and Pope is the top scoring goalkeeper in FPL. Although Newcastle host Arsenal up next, the Gunners haven't exactly been free scoring and the Magpies do not have another red fixture in their next five after that.

Best Gameweek 6 defender picks

Despite Chelsea being awful in the first half at Manchester United, Trevor Chalobah (£5.2m) is the top scoring defender in FPL right now and grabbed a hatful of points at Old Trafford with another goal. The Blues host Brighton this weekend however the visitors have only failed to score once this season at Everton - and they created a number of big chances in that game.

Manchester City assets could be strong at home to Burnley, so Ruben Dias (£5.5m) or a cheaper alternative in Nico O'Reilly (£4.9m) could prove fruitful - but beware of rotation from Pep Guardiola.

Spurs' Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) again could be a safe bet with Wolves up next. Everton hosting West Ham United could mean James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could be a good premium pick here, or Michael Keane (£4.5m) as a cheaper alternative.

Is this weekend the sliding doors moment for Liverpool's Alexander Isak? / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 6 midfielder picks

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) is absolutely flying at the moment as the top scoring midfielder in FPL. Bournemouth have Leeds United up next and no red fixture in their next four.

Manchester City hosting Burnley starting a good run in their next three could mean it's time to bring in Phil Foden (£8.0m). Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) will be a popular differential but people shouldn't overlook Jeremie Doku (£6.4m) - he's looked good so far this season however he hasn't yet properly got the returns to go with that aside from the Manchester United win.

Everton assets could prove fruitful with West Ham United at home with Jack Grealish (£6.8m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) all strong options in the three that play behind the striker. Again, with Spurs, it's difficult to look past them, with Brennan Johnson (£7.1m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) strong options.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) played 60 minutes at Port Vale midweek as he continues his recovery from injury and is surely in line to start in the Premier League again soon. He could start as soon as this weekend at Newcastle United but the Magpies' defence has been stoic. He may be one to wait on until next week unless you're desperate to cash in on him being a slightly lower price.

Best Gameweek 6 forward picks

Surely Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.2m) has to be in every squad. Surely. Six goals in five Premier League games. As long as he's fit, he's got to be in.

With Liverpool's Huge Ekitike (£8.7m) being suspended for the trip to Crystal Palace after being sent off, is this the sliding doors moment for Alexander Isak (£10.5m)? He may not be fully fit to play 90 minutes but a strong performance at Selhurst Park could see him claim the number nine spot for Liverpool going forward.

Spurs' Richarlison (£6.7m) has gone under the radar this season and is the fourth highest scoring forward in FPL. With Wolves up next and a kind run, he's not one to overlook.

