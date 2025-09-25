Keanu Reeves’ long-term partner Alexandra Grant has thanked fans for their congratulatory messages on the pair’s supposed 'wedding' – but there’s just one significant detail: they never tied the knot.

The mix-up stems from AI-generated images which spread across social media, convincing many that Reeves and Grant had secretly married. With artificial intelligence developing at speed, fake photos have shifted from light-hearted curiosities to a genuine concern.

From celebrities to politicians and even ordinary people, no one is entirely safe from digital manipulation. In this case, the rumours were harmless, but Grant moved swiftly to set the record straight.

Turning to Instagram, the sculptor shared a wholesome snap of herself and Reeves at Roden Crater, captioning it: "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!"

She playfully explained that she was posting the image to thank everyone for the unexpected wedding wishes.

"Except we didn’t get married," she clarified. "Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!"

Reeves’ publicist also weighed in, confirming the rumours were nothing more than – quite literally – fake news.

Speaking to E!, they said: "It is not true. They are not married."

Consider this your cue to fact-check before you congratulate

