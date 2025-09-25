'Ibiza Final Boss’ TikTok star Jack Kay becomes centre of new documentary

Jack Kay, aka "Ibiza Final Boss", was one of the biggest TikTok talking points this summer, and now his rise to fame is being explored in a new Channel 4 documentary.

This all started when a TikTok video posted by venue Zero Six West Ibiza went viral, showing one of their partygoers catching a vibe.

The tatted guy sported a distinctive haircut, big sunglasses, a chunky gold chain and pearly white veneers.

"Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we've got 2 free guestlist with his name on it!" the establishment wrote in the post caption.

Since posting, the eight-second video has 29.6 million views and made Kay, a construction worker from Newcastle, a viral star overnight and given the nickname "Ibiza Final Boss".

In the new Channel 4 documentary: "THE IBIZA FINAL BOSS – HAIRCUTS & HANGOVERS: UNTOLD", they're delving into Jack's story to find out whether the viral fame is really all it’s cracked up to be.

So what can we expect?

Ibiza Final Boss: The Man Behind The Meme — Can He Make £1Mill? | UNTOLD | Channel 4 Documentaries www.youtube.com

We'll find out how Jack maintains his iconic haircut with a visit to his barbers, and also get insight from Jack’s agent, Dave Reed, who is best known for working with The Only Way Is Essex cast.

He shared how Jack's virality and media interest surpass what he’s experienced with other clients during his 20-year career.

"The cameras follow Jack as he returns to Ibiza to reunite with the man who captured the original video that sent him viral, now selling his own line of Ibiza Final Boss merch. With the temptations of the party island being offered up to him – and a suddenly bigger budget to enjoy them with – Jack is warned that outlasting the algorithm means striking a delicate balance between partying and work opportunities. But will he take the advice?" according to the broadcaster.

THE IBIZA FINAL BOSS – HAIRCUTS & HANGOVERS: UNTOLD is streaming now on Channel 4.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Brands have started jumping on the 'Ibiza final boss' trend - and the guy is loving it, and Not leaving your hotel is 2025’s hottest travel trend.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.