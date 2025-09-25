South Park has released its delayed episode 'Conflict of Interest', taking aim at Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Carr drew criticism last week after enabling ABC to remove Jimmy Kimmel from his late-night show – a decision that has since been overturned, with Kimmel returning to the airwaves in an emotional comeback.

In the fifth episode of South Park, Carr becomes the latest target of the show’s trademark satire.

The story follows Kyle, who is alarmed to learn that his classmates have been using a prediction markets app to place bets on whether his mother will bomb a hospital in Gaza.

He calls the app’s strategic advisor, who happens to be Donald Trump Jr, who instructs Kyle to contact the FCC as they’re "dealing with all the offensive stuff now."

South Park

When Carr’s character later visits the White House, he becomes entangled in a series of over-the-top schemes planned by Donald Trump as part of his attempt to get rid of the baby he’s having with Satan.

Cartoon Carr is shown tumbling down greased stairs, eating a poisoned meal, and contracting an illness from cat faeces, which threatens his "freedom of speech."

In one scene, JD Vance confronts Carr and explicitly references his previous threat to ABC over Kimmel: "We can do this the easy way, or the hard way."

Meanwhile, the episode’s release was pushed back after co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone admitted they hadn’t met their deadline.

On X, Parker and Stone wrote: "Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!"

