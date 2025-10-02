FPL Gameweek 7 preview: Every player you need to think about

It's the final Premier League Gameweek before another international break and following a dramatic week of European action, there's as always loads for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to consider.

Gameweek 7 kicks off when Bournemouth host Fulham on Friday night (3 October) with kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 7.

Bournemouth's Marcos Sensei has been incredibly impressive so far this season / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 7 goalkeeper picks

It could be the time to go big on Arsenal assets as the Gunners have come through their tough start to the season. David Raya (£5.6m) could be a solid choice in the net as Arsenal are typically stoic defensively.

With Aston Villa hosting Burnley, Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) could prove fruitful and get strong returns.

As mentioned last week, Spurs' Vicario (£5.1m) is one to think about with Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton up next. Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.5m) continues to impress and is the top scoring goalkeeper in FPL so far. The Black Cats travel to Manchester United next and will fancy upsetting the Red Devils whose form continues to fluctuate.

Best Gameweek 7 defender picks

With Arsenal's tough start out of the way, Gabriel (£6.2m) or William Saliba (£6.0m) could be strong picks, both for defensive returns and attacks from sets pieces.

Bournemouth's Marcos Sensei (£4.9m) continues to deliver defensive contribution points and is one to seriously consider, especially with Fulham up next. Spurs still have a decent run so Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) could be a decent pick.

For those looking for a cheaper alternative, Sunderland's Omar Alderete (£4.1m) may be a good one to turn to. Yes, he scored 17 points last week at Nottingham Forest, but he's a regular starter for the Black Cats and at that price point, that's exactly what you want. He's been delivering consistent defensive returns too.

Is now the time to bring in Arsenal's Bukayo Saka? / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 7 midfielder picks

Focusing on form, yet again, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) continues to impress and he could continue his fantastic streak when the Cherries host Fulham. Another player in red hot form is Burnley's Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) who has scored four including one assist in the last five league games.

Is now the time to turn to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (£9.8m)? He was rested midweek yet still came off the bench to score late on to seal a 2-0 win at home to Olympaicos in the Champions League. If he's fit, he'll surely play against West Ham United at the weekend. Add a decent run coming up to the Gunners, and he could be the premium pick in midfield.

We said it last week but Manchester City's Jeremie Doku (£6.6m) is looking in good form and he got two assists last weekend on the way to 10 points.

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) was very impressive on his return from injury last weekend when the Eagles stunned Liverpool and Palace have Everton and Bournemouth next. Brighton's Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m) has given attacking returns in each of the Seagulls' last three games and they have a good run with no red fixture from now until the middle of December.

Best Gameweek 7 forward picks

Yet again, Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.4m) is the top premium pick with six goals in his last four games. Kudos to anyone who triple captained him last week.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) could be a strong option alongside Haaland due to their good run. For those who stuck with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), has he turned a corner with Burnley on the horizon next?

Richarlison (£6.8m) at Spurs could still be an option with a kind run of fixtures continuing. A cheaper alternative could be Sunderland's Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) - he's got competition for the main striker role there but it's his to lose at the moment.

