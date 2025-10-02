JD Vance doesn't understand why sombrero meme is racist

Vice President JD Vance has shrugged off growing outrage over a Trump‑posted AI video showing Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero, dismissing accusations of racism as overblown.

“I think it’s funny. The president is joking and we’re having a good time,” Vance told reporters.

Pressed on Jeffries’ critique that the meme was “racist,” Vance retorted: “I honestly don’t even know what that means. Like, is he a Mexican American that is offended by a sombrero meme?”

He also made a bizarre conditional promise: “If you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop.”

“Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video,” Jeffries said on Tuesday about the clip. “When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face.”

