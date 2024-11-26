God of War actor clarifies new game tease after hyping fans

God of War actor Chris Judge has broken his silence on claims he teased a number of announcements on the iconic series in the coming weeks.



Judge plays Kratos in the games and responded to claims on comments he made about mysterious "announcements".

He said: "Absolutely not true! You can't tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future, I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War.

"I am awaiting updates just like everyone else. ♥️"

This comes after Judge appeared in a livestream in which he dropped cryptic hints about "announcements" without saying anything else about what exactly they were, reports GamesRadar.

In that, he said: "The next two weeks are gonna be chock-full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff.

"1 December, we will be making a major announcement - which I can't wait to do 'cause a lot of you asked me: 'what's coming next?'"

But those announcements sadly have nothing to do with the iconic God of War series.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.