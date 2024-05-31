PC players brand PlayStation 'idiots' over God of War Ragnarok account requirements

Some PC players once again are not happy a PlayStation Network (PSN) account will be needed to play a PlayStation title on the platform, in this case God of War Ragnarok.

In a PlayStation State of Play event on May 30, where Sony shared updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, it announced the critically-acclaimed 2022 game would be coming to PC.

The announcement from Sony included details there will be 'peak performance' of the title, super ultra-widescreen support and it will include the Valhalla DLC.

The release date for it is September 19, just under two years from its release on PS5.

But one detail some PC players are not happy about on social media is 'an account for PlayStation Network is required' to play the game.

























PSN is available in 73 countries but by comparison Steam, the popular PC gaming platform where users can buy and download games, is available in 237 countries and territories.

It therefore appears PC gamers in 164 countries and territories across the world will not be able to play God of War Ragnarok because they won't be able to access PSN.

A similar reaction to an outcry from the Helldivers 2 community in a similar situation recently forced Sony to do a u-turn.

In that case, Sony is reported to have said due to "technical issues" at the launch of Helldivers 2, it allowed the linking of Steam accounts to PSN accounts to be optional.

Following what was described as a "grace period", the company planned for new players to have to link these accounts to continue playing for safety and security and even eventually for existing players, it said.

But because of this, Helldivers 2 received a huge backlash from PC players; it was review bombed, boycotted and some even demanded refunds as it seemed they would no longer be able to play it.

Sony eventually scrapped this, saying "we're still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable".

