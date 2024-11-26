What is Rumble Gaming? Dr Disrespect to lead streaming platform

Dr Disrespect has quit YouTube and is moving to Rumble where he will also lead Rumble Gaming, act as an advisor and be responsible for helping build its community - but what exactly is Rumble Gaming?

Rumble itself is a controversial streaming platform because it wants to 'protect free and open internet' in response to cancel culture.

For example, it continues to monetise personalities such as Russell Brand despite the allegations that have surrounded him.

Rumble Gaming is a section of the streaming site that's dedicated to promoting gaming streamers.

X / Twitter account @GamingOnRumble was launched in April 2024 and when it was announced on 25 November Dr Disrespect would be joining, the site's boss said this is part of an increased focus on this area.

Chris Pavlovski, chair and CEO of Rumble, said: "Rumble is in a new era and I'm laser-focused on expanding into two categories: gaming and crypto."

Part of the Dr Disrespect announcement said the agreement "includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation".

That seemingly means if Dr Disrespect hits certain performance targets, with examples of this including targets that may be set such as the number of people watching his streams, the number of viewers he can attract to Rumble Gaming and the number of people who subscribe to Rumble Premium, he will get paid more and the agreement is heavily incentivised on this over base pay.

Since the announcement was made, Rumble's share price has gone up by a whopping 13 per cent, reports Bloomberg.

The company has reportedly gained around $233 million in total market value.

