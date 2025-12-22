Indie game developer's passionate plea to you after publicly outing a pirate on Steam

An indie game developer has made a passionate plea to gamers on social media after outing someone on Steam who pirated their title.

On the Steam page for Farthest Frontier, a city building and survival simulation game from indie developer Crave Entertainment, one person posted: "Devs - please fix your in game time or at least give us an option to adjust it?"

A developer that goes by the name Zantai saw this and responded: "Please purchase the game instead of running a 'non-Steam version'."

This was spotted and posted in the Gaming Subreddit with the caption: "Oof! When the devs out a pirate." Zantai saw this and commented on the thread with a plea to gamers to "please support your indie devs".

Zantai added: "That person came to our forum earlier asking for mods for the 'non-Steam version'. There is no such thing, so it's pretty blatant.

"So if they don't plan to support our work, we don't think that gives them the privilege to participate in our community.

"Tldr: please support your indie devs. If their work brings you joy, help put food on their table. And if you can't afford to, at least don't come to their forums to announce it."

Zantai's comment on the Reddit thread has got a lot of support from gamers.



One said: "Thank you for making Grim Dawn! You and the team. So many fond memories of that game!"

Another echoed: "Dude I love Grim Dawn, you guys are awesome."

"Hey Zantai, city builders aren't really my jam but I played the s*** out of Grim Dawn," added a third. "Just wanted to chime in to say I'm so glad Farthest Frontier eventually came out after being announced for such a long time and I hope it sells like hot cakes and we see more games from you lot."

A fourth said: "I'm disabled and don't have an income. So I have to be very selective with what games I buy. I originally 'tried' your game and loved it. So the next time I had some cash I made sure to buy it and have loved it ever since. (Bought it back in December 2023)"

And a fifth commented: "While I buy all my games from Steam and only Steam, Crate and Larian are the only two devs I'll preorder the minute it's available because I know they're quality devs."

