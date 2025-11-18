Nominations for The Game Awards 2025 have been revealed with indie title Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 up for a record 12 awards - and developers had the most wholesome reaction to the news on social media.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an active turn-based role-playing game developed by studio Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive.

Players lead members of Expedition 33 on their quest to destroy the Paintress so that she can never paint death again; she counts down a number every year where everyone under that age perishes and Expedition 33 is that latest team to try and stop her.

When it released in April, the game was highly praised by critics and fans alike with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 now being nominated for 12 awards at The Game Awards, including the coveted Game of the Year gong, making it the most nominated game in history.

And developers had a fantastic, wholesome reaction to the news.

Posting on X / Twitter, the official Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 account said: "What a privilege to be nominated, not only for 2025 GAME OF THE YEAR, but also TWELVE??!! TOTAL NOMINATIONS.

"There are so many deserving, precious games from this year and to be nominated among them makes us SO SO very whee 🥹 THANK YOU!!"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has three nominations for best performance and it's also up for the best narrative prize too.

Check out the full list of all The Game Awards 2025 nominations below.

The Game Awards 2025 - full list of nominations and categories



Game of the Year



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2





Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance





Best Action Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction





Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us: Season 2

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn





Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong





Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f





Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky





Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk





Best Esports Athlete

brawk

Chovy

f0rsakeN

Kakeru

MenaRD

Zyw0o





Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant





Best Esports Team

Gen.G - League of Legends

NRG - Valorant

Team Falcons - DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2





Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds





Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage





Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction





Best Independent Game



Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong





Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves





Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction





Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f





Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky





Best Performance

Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle





Best Role-Playing Game

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds





Best Score & Music

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach





Best Sim / Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier's Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum





Best Sports / Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds





Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut





Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight





Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto 6

Marvel's Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

