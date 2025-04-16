Baldur's Gate 3 devs drop huge tease in emotional final game update

In an emotional farewell message, the studio behind the hugely popular and successful Baldur's Gate 3 seems to have included a huge tease for what's coming next.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game from Larian Studios that released in August 2023 to widespread acclaim from critics and gamers.



It became the first game ever to win all five major Game of the Year awards (BAFTA, DICE, GDC [Game Developers Choice Awards], The Game Awards and The Golden Joysticks) and is widely considered to be one of the very best games ever made in its genre.

Larian Studios has been rolling out updates for the game ever since but revealed the most recent update, which is Patch 8 that's now live across all of the game's platforms, is the final one.

Baldur's Gate 3 updates are going out with a bang though with loads of gameplay fixes, tweaks and new additions, including cross-play, 12 new subclasses and a photo mode.

In a social media post, Larian Studios said: "You helped us make Baldur's Gate 3 a bigger success than we could've ever hoped for and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time.

"But then we’d never be able to create something new. Thank you, from all of us at Larian Studios."

It's that middle sentence where the tease is. Larian seems to be moving away from updating Baldur's Gate 3 so it can work on a new project.

Could it be Baldur's Gate 4 given the success of its potential predecessor? Or will it be something completely new?

Time will tell.

